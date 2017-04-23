Learning the nuances of best run family businesses in the region

As part of their learning journey to know the best practices adopted by family businesses in the region, a 20 member delegation from Family Business Network (FBN) today visited the city.

The 20- next-gen family business entrepreneurs from some of the finest and largest family businesses of the world are in the city, as FBN’s Next Generation International Summit is being hosted in India for the first time, in Goa in July, Kanishka Armugham, the host and director of Ekki and Deccan Pumps, told reporters here today.

During their two day visit in the city, the delegation will visit major family-run businesses in the region, such as LMW, Chennai Silks, he said.

The members of the delegation expressed happiness that the family business prospered in the region, even as majority of them hailed from agrarian background, he said.

They will learn about the best practices adopted in Corporation Social Responsibility and also the contribution to the growth of society by these successful family business, Shankar Vanavarayar, another host of the summit, said.

On Goa summit, about 250 family businessmen representing 58 countries,some 50 from India, will participate and discuss the success stories,Kanishka said.

The members, as part of learning journey will go to Madurai on April 25 and interact with leading family business houses, he said.

Switzerland-headquartered FBN has over 9,100 individual members from over 3,000 family businesses across 58 countries, Kanishka said