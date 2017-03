Unidentified persons broke open a supermarket in Idumbavanam Bazaar near Muthupettai in the wee hours of today and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh kept in the chest.

The burglary came to light when its owner Thavamani came to open the supermarket this morning. Thavamani was shocked to find the broken lock and the cash missing.

On information, senior police officers rushed to the spot and conducted enquiry. Muthupettai police have registered a case and are investigating.