NGO serves breakfast for more than 1,000 needy people

“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread” ― Mahatma Gandhi

With an objective of serving the underprivileged, NGO Nizhal Maiyam provided breakfast for a total of 1,195 children and senior citizens from several orphanages.

“The money was collected through donations. The people from the NGO started preparing food at 2 am and finished at 6 am,” said B. Murugan , Managing Trustee , Nizhal Maiyam.

To prevent environment degradation and enable sustainable living, 17 saplings were planted by the students of the orphanage at K.K. Pudur.

“The organisation’s main aim is to bring about long term and sustainable change to the lives of children, by creating awareness in the society to address the root cause of illiteracy and poverty,” Murugan added.