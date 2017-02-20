OPS camp to launch social media campaign

Chennai: The O. Panneerselvam camp that has vowed the take the issue of Jayalalithaa’s real political legacy to the people’s court has decided to launch a campaign through social media, before beginning a State-wide tour.

Talking to media persons after participating in the consultative committee meeting of pro-Panneerselvam MLAs, Ma. Foi. Pandiarajan, said the social media campaign would be launched today to take issue to the people’s court.

“The social media campaign is being launched to create awareness among the public about legitimacy of O. Panneerselvam and his supporters as rightful claimants of Jayalalithaa’s legacy and the AIADMK. We will embark on a propaganda tour of Tamil Nadu very soon,” he added.