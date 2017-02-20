FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

Coimbatore


OPS camp to launch social media campaign

Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Chennai: The O. Panneerselvam camp that has vowed the take the issue of Jayalalithaa’s real political legacy to the people’s court has decided to launch a campaign through social media, before beginning a State-wide tour.

Talking to media persons after participating in the consultative committee meeting of pro-Panneerselvam MLAs, Ma. Foi. Pandiarajan, said the social media campaign would be launched today to take issue to the people’s court.

“The social media campaign is being launched to create awareness among the public about legitimacy of O. Panneerselvam and his supporters as rightful claimants of Jayalalithaa’s legacy and the AIADMK. We will embark on a propaganda tour of Tamil Nadu very soon,” he added.

