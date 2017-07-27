PM opens Kalam memorial at Peykarambu

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Rs 15-crore memorial of former President APJ Abdul Kalam at Peykarambu in Rameswaram in the State.

Modi also unveiled bronze statue of Kalam in the memorial building and paid floral tributes at the memorial constructed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

A four-tonne and 45-ft model of Agni-II missile has been set up at the memorial where the former President was laid to rest exactly two years ago this day.

After interacting with Kalam’s relatives, Modi also flagged ‘Kalam 2020 Science Vehicle’, a digital-based mobile museum, which was made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation.

The vehicle will showcase missile man’s scientific achievements during his school days and while at the Indian Space Research Organisation and DRDO.

Rare photos of Agni Missile and Pokhran-II nuclear bomb test will also be displayed in the vehicle.

Sources from Kalam’s foundation said the vehicle will travel across the country and will reach the Rashtrapathi Bhavan in New Delhi on 15 October, the birth anniversary of Kalam.