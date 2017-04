Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 2 and 3 due to maintenance work.

May 2: Karanampettai, Paruvai, Sangothipalayam, Perumakgoundenpalayam, Kadampady, Aero Nagar and part of Kankeyampalayam.

May 3: Sulur, B.S.Nagar, T.M.Nagar, Kannampalayam, Ranganathapuram, Kangeyampalayam, M.G.Pudur and Ravuthur.