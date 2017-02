Power supply will suspended in the 13 areas under the Seeranaickenpalayam KV substation from 9 a.m to 2 p.m on February 22 due to maintenance works.

Areas including Seeranaickenpalayam and surroundings, Pappanaickenpudur, Vadavalli, Vedapatti, Maruthamalai, Veerakeralam, Velandipalayam, Telungupalayam, Saibaba Colony, Selvapuram, Sundapalayam (a part of Road), Bazzar Street (33rd Ward) and Ponnayarajapuram.