Students remove plastic waste

More than 200 students of the Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology participated in a plastic clearing drive on the sides of the L&T By-Pass Road near their campus in Neelambur on Friday.

Held as a part of the World Forest Day and the fifth anniversary of the college Socio Eco Club, students took up plastic removal and nursing of plants on the road side from 8.30 am to 4 pm.

Soil free of plastic helps to sustain its wealth. This will increase the storage of the ground water level, said a statement.

The organisers also said that more such events would be held. The programme was flagged off by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan.