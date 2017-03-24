FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


Students remove plastic waste

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017

More than 200 students of the Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology participated in a plastic clearing drive on the sides of the L&T By-Pass Road near their campus in Neelambur on Friday.

Held as a part of the World Forest Day and the fifth anniversary of the college Socio Eco Club, students took up plastic removal and nursing of plants on the road side from 8.30 am to 4 pm.

Soil free of plastic helps to sustain its wealth. This will increase the storage of the ground water level, said a statement.

The organisers also said that more such events would be held. The programme was flagged off by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

