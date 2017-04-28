Three-day census at ATR from May 4

Volunteers and field staff of Tamil Nadu Forest Department would carry out a three-day census in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve to count the population of Nilgri Tahr, Malabar Giant Squirrel and Giant Grizzled Squirrel.

More than 50 volunteers including forest watchers, forest guards, anti-poaching watchers and students would be involved in the work that begins on May 4.

A senior forest official said the census would cover all the seven ranges in ATR including Valparai, Manampalli, Udumalpet, Amaravathi and Ulandhy. “We have a good population of Tahr and Grizzled Squirrels in the reserve especially in Valparai and Chinnar respectively. The census would help us protect them better,” he added.

Volunteers would use the transact line method and GPS locator.

An orientation was held at Chinnar to the volunteers. The census would end on May 6.