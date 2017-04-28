FLASH NEWS AIADMK Symbol Row: Middleman Sukesh sent to judicial custody till May 12, reports Sensex drops 111.34 points to end at 29,918.40; Nifty falls 38.10 points to 9,304.05 Supreme Court demands FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj for allegedly cheating a realtor to the tune of Rs 30 Lakh FIR against Shilpa Shetty and her husband in cheating case Men should learn to do household work: Sushma Swaraj School in UP asks students to get Yogi Adityanath’s haircut Kapil Dev to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds 116-yr-old Mexican woman denied bank card for being too old Trump agrees not to terminate NAFTA treaty: White House German Army officer disguised as Syrian refugee arrested

Coimbatore


Three-day census at ATR from May 4

Covai Post Network
April 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Volunteers and field staff of Tamil Nadu Forest Department would carry out a three-day census in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve to count the population of Nilgri Tahr, Malabar Giant Squirrel and Giant Grizzled Squirrel.

More than 50 volunteers including forest watchers, forest guards, anti-poaching watchers and students would be involved in the work that begins on May 4.

A senior forest official said the census would cover all the seven ranges in ATR including Valparai, Manampalli, Udumalpet, Amaravathi and Ulandhy. “We have a good population of Tahr and Grizzled Squirrels in the reserve especially in Valparai and Chinnar respectively. The census would help us protect them better,” he added.

Volunteers would use the transact line method and GPS locator.

An orientation was held at Chinnar to the volunteers. The census would end on May 6.

