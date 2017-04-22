FLASH NEWS Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district; 2 terrorists believed to be hiding Kamal Haasan congratulates Sathyaraj, who plays Katappa in Baahubali, for expressing regret over his controversial remarks China’s 1st unmanned Cargo Spacecraft successfully completes automated docking with the orbiting Tiangong-2 Spacelab Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dhinakaran appears before Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the case Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh 13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP BCCI refuses to give discount on footage for Sachin’s biopic Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad Pro-Kannada activists withdraw protest and call off bandh against Baahubali 2, reports Andhra Pradesh sets up welfare board for transgenders

Coimbatore


Two women held for beggary

Covai Post Network
April 22, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Police arrested two women, Sukanya (31) near Race course and Mariammal (26), at Rathinapuri area for begging with new born children in tow.

The two were produced in judicial magistrate court(I). They were held in judicial custody and subsequently sent to the central prison.

Police said the two women were found roaming in the streets creating a public nuisance.

The new-born were found to be in emaciated condition due to wandering of women in the hot sun and were given fluids as they accompanied their mothers to the prison.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS