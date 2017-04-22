Two women held for beggary

Police arrested two women, Sukanya (31) near Race course and Mariammal (26), at Rathinapuri area for begging with new born children in tow.

The two were produced in judicial magistrate court(I). They were held in judicial custody and subsequently sent to the central prison.

Police said the two women were found roaming in the streets creating a public nuisance.

The new-born were found to be in emaciated condition due to wandering of women in the hot sun and were given fluids as they accompanied their mothers to the prison.