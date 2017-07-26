VHP functionary’s car glass found broken

Tension prevailed in the early hours of today, when the front and back glasses of a car belonging to a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary, was found broken in Rathinapuri in the city.
VHP District unit President Sivalingam, who is involved in car business, noticed the glasses of his parked car near his house broken. On information, police rushed to the spot and registered a case. Investigations are on.
