26 Jul 2017, Edition - 743, Wednesday
  • 6 killed, 3 injured after their car collides with a dumper in Delhi
  • After Kamal Haasan’s Corruption Tweet, Ministers’ IDs Vanish From Website
  • Ghatkopar building collapse update: 17 dead including 11 women and 6 men
  • Hyderabad Drug Racket: Tollywood noted actress Charmi Kaur appears before SIT
  • CBI to solve Shimla gangrape case in 10 days, questions former SHO and mother of the accused
Coimbatore

VHP functionary’s car glass found broken

Covai Post Network
July 26, 2017

Tension prevailed in the early hours of today, when the front and back glasses of a car belonging to a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary, was found broken in Rathinapuri in the city.

VHP District unit President Sivalingam, who is involved in car business, noticed the glasses of his parked car near his house broken. On information, police rushed to the spot and registered a case. Investigations are on.

