Wardroad initiative launched

CCMC Special Officer K Vijayakarthikeyan launched ‘Wardroad’ – an initiative for the needy by Anya Boutique at Cross Cut Road.

Anya Boutique and Kambaa Incorporation have joined hands on the idea of Wardroad, a boutique where one can give their used or unwanted clothes which will then be distributed to the needy. The clothes are collected according to size, gender and usability.

The boutique will later publish on its website the details of the people who receive the clothes. The boutiques, opened at Anya’s RS Puram and Cross Cut Road branches, will be open 24×7, all days throughout the year.

The boutique also has plans of collecting new clothes to distribute it to the needy on their birthdays as gifts.