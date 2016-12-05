FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


Wardroad initiative launched

Covai Post Network
December 5, 2016

CCMC Special Officer K Vijayakarthikeyan launched ‘Wardroad’ – an initiative for the needy by Anya Boutique at Cross Cut Road.

Anya Boutique and Kambaa Incorporation have joined hands on the idea of Wardroad, a boutique where one can give their used or unwanted clothes which will then be distributed to the needy. The clothes are collected according to size, gender and usability.

The boutique will later publish on its website the details of the people who receive the clothes. The boutiques, opened at Anya’s RS Puram and Cross Cut Road branches, will be open 24×7, all days throughout the year.

The boutique also has plans of collecting new clothes to distribute it to the needy on their birthdays as gifts.

LATEST NEWS