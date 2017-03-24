FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


Woman held for fratricide

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A 23-year old woman was taken into custody today on charges of killing her brother, following a quarrel.

Selvaraj (32) had been bed-ridden at his house in Selvapuram for the last few days and his mother, a construction worker, was taking care of household matters, according to police. Selvaraj’s sister Nagalakshmi, deserted by husband, was also staying with them.

On Friday, a there was verbal duel between the brother and sister. In a fit of anger, Nagalaskhmi is said to have kicked her brother after which she ran out of the house. Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to the house and informed the police who rushed to the spot.

On examination, police found Selvaraj dead and sent the body for post mortem. Nagalakshmi, who was hiding in the vicinity was taken into custody and police said she had confessed to kicking her brother which could be cause for his death. Police said the matter was being probed.

