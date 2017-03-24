Woman held for fratricide

A 23-year old woman was taken into custody today on charges of killing her brother, following a quarrel.

Selvaraj (32) had been bed-ridden at his house in Selvapuram for the last few days and his mother, a construction worker, was taking care of household matters, according to police. Selvaraj’s sister Nagalakshmi, deserted by husband, was also staying with them.

On Friday, a there was verbal duel between the brother and sister. In a fit of anger, Nagalaskhmi is said to have kicked her brother after which she ran out of the house. Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to the house and informed the police who rushed to the spot.

On examination, police found Selvaraj dead and sent the body for post mortem. Nagalakshmi, who was hiding in the vicinity was taken into custody and police said she had confessed to kicking her brother which could be cause for his death. Police said the matter was being probed.