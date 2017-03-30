FLASH NEWS China’s president Xi is to meet US President Trump on April 6-7 in Florida, according to Chinese foreign ministry Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit reports Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest man O. Panneerselvam inaugurates RK Nagar party office, releases manifesto for RK Nagar by-polls Hawaii federal judge extends order blocking Trump travel ban reports Electricity tariff for domestic consumers in Uttarakhand hiked by 5.72%

Women stage road roko over water scarcity

Covai Post Network
March 30, 2017

More than 200 women took to the streets holding empty vessels as water supply to their area had been disrupted for a month.

The women assembled at Santhai Pettain on the Thondamuthur Main Road here. In the wake of the drought, ware supply to the villages in Thondamuthur was in trickles and authorities had promised to take necessary steps to improve the supply.

But with little improvement in the water supply, the women decided to lead a march and staged a road rook near Santhao Pettai. They said the protest would continue till full water supply was restored. Police intervened and pacified the protestors and said action would be taken.

