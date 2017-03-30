Women stage road roko over water scarcity

More than 200 women took to the streets holding empty vessels as water supply to their area had been disrupted for a month.

The women assembled at Santhai Pettain on the Thondamuthur Main Road here. In the wake of the drought, ware supply to the villages in Thondamuthur was in trickles and authorities had promised to take necessary steps to improve the supply.

But with little improvement in the water supply, the women decided to lead a march and staged a road rook near Santhao Pettai. They said the protest would continue till full water supply was restored. Police intervened and pacified the protestors and said action would be taken.