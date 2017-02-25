FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Columns


You are what you think you are : You are a soldier

Dr. Sylendra Babu
February 25, 2017

Life on earth is warfare. Therefore you be a soldier.

Life is difficult, and it can also be complex. But you can make it simple if you understand its laws. One of the timeless laws of life is to become a soldier to face the life’s various battles.

As a citizen soldier, have to fight your wars. And you have to fight the war from many fronts. Some are;

• Health warfare – food, exercise, rest, meditations.
• Happiness warfare – passionate job, healthy relationships, action.
• Financial warfare – financial independence, passive income, learning.
• Relationship warfare – mutual trust, mutual help, synergy.
• Family warfare – love for partner, for children, for family.
• Contribution warfare – great achievements, impact you create, gift to next generation.

Each warfare can be likened to a spoke of the wheel. Only if each spoke is equally long and strong does the wheel of life roll smoothly. Otherwise, it would break down and come to a grinding halt.

I encourage you to be a fighter in life because today’s world is a harsh place. The old world was harsher. More than 99 per cent of the species on earth have become extinct. But our species survived because our ancestors defended them against the predators. Only the fittest people have survived, and this they did because they fought the dangers of the forest like foot soldiers. We are the descendants of those successful people on earth.

Till very recently wars were fought between countries. Even now proxy wars are waged against our motherland. You may member 26/11 attack on Mumbai and many such attacks and the cross-border terrorism even after that. You may be called upon to defend our nation for which you should prepare yourself. NCC cadets in college are the next line of defence. Be ready to put your life on the line of defending our motherland.

Many wars are fought in the turfs of your heart. They are being fought for the control of your mind over matter. Controlling our desires requires supreme ability of self- control. Control over eating, mating, drinking, speaking, spending and computer gaming are critical to a soldier. In fact, the toughest wars are fought with the brains.

In modern warfare, weapons are entirely different. They are your education, training and your attitude. A very high quality education will make you a world citizen, a great standard of training will make you the rock star, and a very high level of inter personal skill will make you a world leader.

You are the country’s illusions son. You have the responsibility to defend yourself and our great nation. Therefore, be a modern soldier.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own

Comments 20
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i’m happy to convey that I've an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this website and give it a glance regularly. http://www.casette-italia.it/casette-pvc-resina/casetta-da-giardino-keter-fusion-754-23x12 [casette in plastica] - Feb 27, 2017
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol http://www.mijn-website-maken.be/goedkope-webhosting.php [Goedkope webhosting] - Mar 04, 2017
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again! http://www.mijn-website-maken.be/goedkope-webhosting.php [Goedkope webhosting] - Mar 04, 2017
I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of great information, saved to my bookmarks (:. http://www.auladeviolaoparainiciantes.net [apostila de violo para iniciantes] - Apr 13, 2017
I just want to tell you that I am just new to blogging and site-building and really enjoyed you're blog site. Probably I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You certainly come with very good article content. Bless you for sharing your web page. [anonymous] - Apr 16, 2017
I also conceive so , perfectly composed post! . http://www.laundry-detergent-fundraiser.com [Laundry Detergent Fundraiser] - May 02, 2017
Thanks for any other great post. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect means of writing? I've a presentation subsequent week, and I'm on the search for such information. http://www.detergent-fundraiser.com [Laundry Detergent Fundraiser] - May 03, 2017
slot machines games for fun http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Deidra Dlugos] - May 08, 2017
https://gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Walker Rieper] - May 08, 2017
Lots of fantastic details here. Thank you. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Diets] - May 08, 2017
I'm writing to make you understand of the superb discovery my friend's child gained going through yuor web blog. She came to understand numerous issues, not to mention what it's like to possess a marvelous teaching nature to let the mediocre ones completely learn specific tricky subject areas. You undoubtedly exceeded readers' expected results. Thank you for coming up with those priceless, trustworthy, edifying and easy tips about your topic to Kate. http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fvdomus-adjustable-pan-organizer-rack-pot-lid-cookware-holder-for-kitchen-cabinet-pantry-black-metal2F [Naida Boren] - May 09, 2017
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it's driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://completehomewarranty.blogspot.com/2016/08/edmond-home-warranty.html [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Excellent website. Absolutely going to share this with my friends. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [best Philadelphia Weight Loss Center] - May 09, 2017
Interesting blog post. A few things i would like to contribute is that pc memory ought to be purchased if your computer cannot cope with that which you do by using it. One can set up two RAM boards having 1GB each, for example, but not certainly one of 1GB and one with 2GB. One should check the manufacturer's documentation for own PC to make certain what type of storage is required. best [flight simulator games] - May 11, 2017
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog! https://www.ejuicecorner.com/collections/ruthless-e-juice [ruthless vapor] - May 15, 2017
If you might be nonetheless on the fence: grab your beloved earphones, mind down in the direction of a Perfect Buy and ask in the direction of plug them into a Zune then an iPod and check out which a single sounds much better in the direction of by yourself, and which interface produces you smile much more. Then you can know which is instantly for you. http://www.militaryupdate.org [military information] - May 15, 2017
Would you be interested in exchanging links? http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 17, 2017
I like it when individuals come together and share views. Great site, keep it up! Is it OK to post on Facebook? Keep up the really awesome work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Thanks for another fantastic post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I'm on the look for such info. https://purityhomeproducts.com [Click here now] - May 18, 2017
Hey could you mind letting me know which host you’re dealing with? I’ve packed your blog post You are what you think you are : You are a soldier – The Covai Post inside Three various browsers i need to point out this blog a lot a lot faster then most. Are you able to advocate an excellent host company with a fair price? Cheers, My spouse and i regards!.judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 23, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS