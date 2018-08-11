11 Aug 2018, Edition - 1124, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- India is emerging as a hub for startups. Our country is moving in the right direction: PM Modi at IIT Bombay convocation
- Tharoor had courted a controversy by claiming that PM Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.
- Heavy downpour transformed roads into rivers in France; massive damage caused in China due to heavy rains
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas, leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also with him. They were supposed to land at Kattappana in Idukki but were forced to move to Wayanad due to bad weather conditions
All 27 resorts on elephant corridor in Nilgiris to be sealed tomorrow
Covai Post Network
August 11, 2018
Coimbatore : All the 27 resorts constructed on the elephant corridor in the Nilgiris District will be sealed tomorrow.
The closure order was issued today by District Collector Innocent Divya.
Officials from local administration, revenue and police departments would be involved in the sealing of the resorts, following the recent Supreme Court directive, official sources said.
The future course of action would be taken after reviewing the situation.