1 lakh + people to meditate with ‘Gurudev’ Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Coimbatore on March 2nd

One of the globally reputed non-profit, educational and humanitarian organizations – The Art of Living is organizing a mega meditation and puja event in Coimbatore on March 2nd and 3rd titled Coimbatore Meditates with ‘Gurudev’.

World-renowned humanitarian & spiritual guru and the founder of The Art of Living, ‘Gurudev’ Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who is visiting Coimbatore to support the Drug Free India Campaign (DFI) initiative as well as to spread awareness of meditation and its benefits for health and prosperity will conduct this event.

According to The Art of Living, Coimbatore Meditates event is about bringing people together to experience the transformative effect of meditation. The event is expected to witness more than 1 Lakh people meditating together under the guidance of ‘Gurudev’ Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

On March 2nd, there will be a massive ‘ Music, Wisdom, and Meditation’ session at Codissia Ground, Coimbatore from 6 p.m. onwards.

It will be a transformative journey for the participants as they will meditate with Sri Sri Ravishankar. This event offers a sanctuary for rejuvenation, nurturing a sense of tranquility and clarity essential for holistic wellness. This is an ‘open for all’ event but registration is required.

Maha Rudra Puja will take place on March 3rd at 9 a.m. in Codissia Hall D.

The Maha Rudra Puja is one of the most ancient pujas from the Vedas. The puja gives us peace and joy. Rudra mantras, including Namaka and Chamaka mantras, are chanted during this puja. The Maha Rudra Puja is entry by donation.

It must be mentioned that The Art of Living has signed a MoU with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to work on the Government initiative of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA). The organization is planning on conducting a 2 year long program that will positively impact 2 lakh students from schools to colleges across Coimbatore and various districts in Tamil Nadu.

The initiative begins with the DFI awareness session for students. The key focus will be the ‘Happy Child Program’ that teaches the Art of Living practices. This is an evidence based program that is central to achieving the following goals:

Strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol

Reduce behavioral issues, improve academic performance, enhance emotional well being and build life skills

Program for Children, Teens and Teachers

Build an ecosystem and bring about sustainable transformation over a 1 year period.

For more info, visit : https://www.coimbatoremeditates.com