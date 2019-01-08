10 per cent quota politically motivated

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Terming as political motivated the NDA’s 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section in General category, CPIM Tamil Nadu secretary, K Balakrishnan Tuesday said that it was not correct to bring it without any debate on the issue.

BJP was trying to come back to power by doing such things, a dream however, thats not going to be fulfilled, Balakrishnan told reporters here.

He said that the 10 per cent quota was clearly politically motivated eyeing the Lok Sabha elections and without any discussion it was not fair to bring in such a policy.

Stating that the small industries in Tamil Nadu are in serious trouble and almost facing closure, he said that the second Global Investors Meet was nothing but an eyewash.

Only an ordinance will provide a long lasting solution to the Sterlite issue, he said, Kerala chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has taken right steps with regard to Sabarimala issue and the religion should not be a blockade to deprive the human rights.

The first day of All India Bandh by trade unions was a success, Balakrishnan said.