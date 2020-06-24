108 ambulance assistant dies of Covid-19 in ESI hospital, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 22-year old 108 Ambulance assistant succumbed to Covid-19 in the ESI Hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, the first count in Tirupur district.

The youth, hailing from Dindigul district, was working in the, 108 Ambulance in Avanashipalayam in Tirupur District and was staying at nearby Mangalam.

He had undergone Covid-19 test on his return from his native place on June 15 and his results shown positive and admitted to ESI Hospital on June 18, health department sources, said.

However, without responding to treatment, he died in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

Tirupur so far had reported 120 cases of which 116 were discharged and this death was the first in the district.