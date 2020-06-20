11 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 11 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Coimbatore today, which include five females.

While a 68 year old male and 58 year old female of Sowripalayam, who had arrived by flight from Chennai on June 19 tested positive, a 32 year female from Pollachi, who arrived by train also tested positive.

Two females of Mylampatti were tested positive due to high risk contact.

A 54 year old male and another 41 year old male from Gandhipuram, who had returned from Walajabad to attend a funeral on June 16 also tested positive at a private hospital.

Another 60 year old man tested positive at a private hospital.

While an 18 year old female of Big Bazaar Street and 24 year old man of Raja street tested positive in a PHC, a 25 year old man from Annur tested positive at Pogalur PHC.

Coimbatore has so far tested 33,522 samples.

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin said that the city has a total cases of 255 till date of which 164 were discharged and 89 active cases with two deaths.

Of the 323 cases in Salem 201 patients were discharged and 122 are active, as 47 cases were reported on a single day today, it said.

Of the 30 cases, 16 were discharged in Nilgiris.