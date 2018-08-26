  • Download mobile app

26 Aug 2018

11 resorts, including that of Mithun Chakravarthy, sealed in Nilgiris district

Covai Post Network

August 26, 2018

Ooty : The Nilgirs district administration in Tamil Nadu today sealed 11 resorts, including the one owned by Bollywood actor, Mithun Chakravarthy, illegally constructed on elephant corridor.

Acting on Supreme Court order a few months ago, the administration had identified 39 illegally constructed resorts on elephant corridor, obstructing the free movement of pachyderms, leading to animal-human conflict and deaths and destruction of agricultural fields.

In the first phase, the administration had sealed 27 resorts Of the remaining 12, the officials had served notices to 11
resorts yesterday seeking to submit valid documents or remove the structures.

The process of sealing started this morning, since they were not satisfied with the documents and completed by the evening, officials sources said.

Verification is on with regard to the remaining one, they said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

