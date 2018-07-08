  • Download mobile app

09 Jul 2018, Edition - 1091, Monday

11 students caught in the flash floods safely rescued

July 8, 2018

Coimbatore : Eleven engineering students, caught in the flash floods in Bhavani river in nearby Mettupalayam, have been safely rescued by the fire and rescue personnel.

The students of a private engineering college had gone to take bath on the other side of the river last evening, police said today.

Students were bathing in the river for several hours without realising the increase in water level, following release of water from the dam and also rain waters, causing flash floods, they said.

The students were not able to return to this side of the river and around 8.30 PM they contacted police for help, who in turn informed Fire and rescue department, who rushed to the spot.

Amid pitch darkness, the department personnel used flash lights and three coracles to transport the stranded students and brought them to safety around 1030 pm, during which time water also receded, police said.

