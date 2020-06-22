12 new Covid19 cases today in Coimbatore, 24 in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 12 more fresh covid-19 positive cases, today the total active cases in the city till date rose to 280.

While 11 cases were indigenous other was imported one.

Of the 280, 164 were discharged and 114 are undergoing treatment.

Salem reported 24 fresh cases, including one imported taking the total to 352, of which 204 were discharged.

In Erode two cases reported taking the total to 83 and 10 are under treatment after discharging 73 patients.

According to medical bulleting, Nilgiris reported two new cases taking the total to 31 of which 14 were discharged so far.

With three cases reported in Tirupur, the total rose to 122 and after discharging 116, total active cases are six.



In the meantime, a woman staff in the Health department here tested positive and all the employees there were subjected to test



While two more staff of the leading jewellery here also tested positive, the owner of a leading mobile shop also tested positive.

The department is taking efforts to collect details of the customers who had visited the jewellery and mobile shop n Gandhipuram.

Many of the area in Gandhipuram and Cross Cut Road are barricade to prevent the movement and spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the district health bulletin showed 17 new cases, including eight air passengers, four private hospitals and four ESI hospital and one field.

Five passengers arrived from Delhi tested positive belonged to Nanjundapuram and Kurumbapalayam, while three belonged to Kamatchipuram and Edayarpalayam arrived from Chennai, it said.