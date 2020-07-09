13 more infected in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Covid count in the Nilgiris was up by 13 on Thursday.

With one person from Wednesday’s list being included in that of another district the total number of infections now stands at 172.

Of the new additions ,two from Katteri,one from Yellanhalli and one from Ooty were part of the chain of infections started by the employee of a private company.

Four from Neriguda near Kechigatty had attended a wedding in Ottupatrai at which infected persons working in a private company had also participated.

Of the others ,one was from Manihatty near Thangadu,one from Mel-kawhatty,one from Kil-Kotagiri,one from Mel-Gudalur and one from Thambatty.