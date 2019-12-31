130 kg banned tobacco products worth Rs.1.6 lakh seized from two shops in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Food Safety Department officials, jointly with City Police Tuesday seized 130 kg of banned tobacco products, valued at Rs.1.6 lakh from retail shops in the city.

Based on tip off, the department officials searched some retail shops and a godown in Puliyakulam and seized the products from two shops police said.

The officials seized 130 kg banned products value of which was estimated at Rs.1.6 lakh. Two sample packets were sent to laboratory for testing, based on which action will be taken on the shop keepers, they said.