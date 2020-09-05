134 recruits attested to Madras Regimental Center

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) Commandant Brig Rajeswar Singh Saturday asked the new recruits to cherish the values imbibed in them by their instructors, as they were attested on September five, which is observed as Teachers’ Day.

Addressing the attestation parade of 134 recruits, Singh congratulated meritorious recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a very high standards of training and lauded the effort of MRC to train a smart and effective soldiers for Indian Army.

The MRC is the oldest Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army with its RegimentalCentre at Wellington in Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu.

The recruits were attested at the historic drill ground of Shrinagesh Barracks, after successful completion of a yearlong Basic and Advanced Military Training.

The parade was carried out with appropriate social distancing in consonance with highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Singh also awarded the medals to Recruits for overall Best in Training and Best in Physicals and made a special mention of the efforts to train the soldiers under the prevailing pandemic situation and commended all stakeholders for their hardwork in this situation.

He also congratulated the parents of the young soldiers in this moment of pride and glory, who could not witness the parade due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19.