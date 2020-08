Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: 14 persons were found to be Covid -19 positive in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

Of them three from Adhigaratty and two from Kavilorai were third level contacts of some persons who had attended a wedding recently at Thangadu Oranalli.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the total number of infections in the district,now stands at 812 with those belonging to other districts having been removed.