15 govt school students to be educated for medicine by Govt: Minister

Minister SP velumani has announced that the 15 students who have been selected under the 7.5% reservation quota of medical seats will be educated by the government.

He was at the Karumathampatty constituency where he inaugurated the bhoomi pooja of the construction of a check dam.

While talking to media persons the Minister said that the Chief Minister EPS had discussed with IAS officers, lawyers and the Law Minister to implement the 7.5 reservation quota for government school students.

He also said that the Chief Minister has uplifted children of farmers in a manner that they could even rule the country. When Chembarambakkam lake was filling up the Chief Minister had visited the spot in person to review the situation.

He said that of the 21 students that have been selected under the 7.5 % reservation for medical seat, 15 will get funds from the government for their medical education and the remaining six were in waiting.

The selected 15 have already got seat in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, he said.