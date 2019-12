Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 9 : Police Monday seized 15 tonnes of rice, meant for PDS near Pollachi in the district and being smuggled to Kerala in a lorry.

The seizure was made during vehicle check near Gopalapuram check post on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, when police stopped a lorry coming from Tuticorin. On search they found 15 tonnes of rice bags, kept in the middle of

salt bags, police said.

Police impounded the lorry and arrested the driver, Prasad, they said.