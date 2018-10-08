1,500 kids rescued at TN railway stations this year

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Railway police have this year so far rescued and handed over 1,495 children stranded at various railway stations in Tamil Nadu to their parents as against 1,940 children rescued in 2017, according to a senior police official.

Similarly, 22 cases have been so far registered for crime against women both on trains and at railway stations and two persons were sentenced to three years for such crime, ADGP Railways, C Sylendra Babu said.

He told mediapersons on the sidelines of a one-day workshop to railway police on ‘Crime Against Women and Children in Railways: Investigation Skill Development for Men and Women in Railway Police’ that nearly 25 lakh passengers were travelling daily on trains in Tamil Nadu, majority of them being women and children.

The railway police was the first to take steps whenever crimes happened and the workshop was organised on to how to handle such cases and how to proceed with the investigation, he said.

“People have full trust in railway police, as they take immediate steps against such crimes, due to which crime rate has drastically come down,” he said,

About the strength to handle the situation, Sylendra Babu said there was adequate force and recently 200 police were recruited to Chennai alone, of which 90 were women constables. City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan was also present on the occasion.