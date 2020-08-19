16 deaths, total cases cross 10,000 mark in Coimbatore today

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 394 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the total affected by the disease crossed 10,000 in the district today, even as 16 deaths recorded took the toll to 217.

The district continue to witness spike in the cases for the last one week, and with 394 cases, the total went up to 10,158 today, a State Medical Bulletin said here.

Of the total 2,725 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at home.

Erode reported 85 fresh cases, taking total to 1,726 of which 752 are undergoing treatment. With one death, toll movee to 28.

With 295 new positive cases, the tally in Salem rose to 6,766, of which 1,974 are under treatment and death toll stood at 96.

Tirupur also recorded 61 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,707 of which 509 are under treatment. Death toll is 49 so far, it said.