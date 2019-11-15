  • Download mobile app
15 Nov 2019, Edition - 1585, Friday
Coimbatore

16 feet long king cobra caught in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

November 15, 2019

Coimbatore : A 16 feet long King Cobra was caught in the city and released to the jungles here.

Based on a complaint by Dinesh Kumar of Narasipuam that a big snake is hiding in his farm house, officials from forest department and a snake catcher, Santosh Kumar rushed to the spot late last evening.

To their surprise, the snake was found to be King Cobra with 16-foot length. However, Santhoshkumar tactfully managed to bring the cobra into a clothe bag, with more than 100 people watching the act.

Later the cobra was released in a water body some 15 kms from the spot.

