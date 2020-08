Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: With 17 fresh cases the total number of infections, in the Nilgiris till date went up to 1551.

Two from Friday’s list were shifted to that of other districts.

While 1234 persons have returned home,10 have lost their lives and 307 are under treatment.

Of the new cases ten are from Ooty and surroundings and most of them got infected because of contact,in some form, with Coimbatore.