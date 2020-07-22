178 new cases in coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district continues to witness a high number of positive cases, as 178 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, taking the tally to 2,539 till date.

Of the total, 1,281 were discharged and 1,236 were under treatment in various hospitals and home treatment, a State Medical Bulleting said.

In Erode, six new cases were reported taking the tally to 518 of which 391 were discharged and 119 under treatment.

With 99 fresh cases, the total active cases went up to 2,560 of which 1,697 were discharged and 844 under treatment.

In Tirupur, 29 fresh cases reported and of the total 567 till date, 280 were discharged and 277 under treatment, it said.