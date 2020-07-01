178 new cases in Salem, 23 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There is a sudden surge in Covid-19 positive cases in Salem, which reported 178 new cases, including 16 imported ones, taking the total to 946, where as Coimbatore reported 23 new cases with total going up to 561.

Of the 561 cases, 222 were discharged and 337 are undergoing treatment in Coimbatore, 288 patients were discharged out of 946 cases, and 655 are under treatment with three deaths in Salem, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 19 fresh cases were reported and total shot up to 176 of which 80 were discharged and 92 under treatment, with four deaths.

While Nilgiris witnessed 20 new cases, including 2 imported and of the 107 cases till date, 33 were discharged and 74 under treatment,

Tirupur tally rose up to 188, with 11 new cases, of which 117 were discharged and 71 undergoing treatment.