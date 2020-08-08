183 fresh cases, 10 deaths in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The district today reported 183 fresh Covid-19 positive cases taking the total to 6,450, even as 10 deaths were recorded, taking the total to 112.

Of the total, 1,643 are under treatment in various hospitals and at homes in the district, a State Medical Bulletin said here.

With 58 fresh cases, the total affected so far went up to 1,012 in Erode, which recorded two deaths, while 332 are under treatment.

Salem has 55 new cases, taking the tally to 4,458 and 978 are undergoing treatment. The district reported three deaths today.

Tirupur reported 45 fresh cases, taking the total to 1,106 and 309 patients are under treatment, with one death, it said.