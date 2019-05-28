2 arrested for cheating lady doctor of Rs 39 lakh

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A man and his sister-in-law were arrested on charges of cheating a lady doctor to the tune of Rs 39 lakh by promising to register a land with a building in the city in her name..

Learning that Dr Rajeswari was in search of land and building to start a clinic in Shivanandapuram, Rajendran showed her a land with building in one and half cents valued at Rs.39.5 lakh, police said.

Rajeswari also paid Rs 7 lakh as a lease amount to a nearby building where she proposed to start a clinic. However, there was no response later from Rajendran, they said.

When approached, Rajendran, his wife and sister-in-law Savithri reportedly threatened her of dire consequences , based on which the doctor filed a case in the Crime Branch.

It came to notice that Rajendran has registered the land in Savithiri’s name and after investigation, police arrested Rajendran and Savithiri last night.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded, police added