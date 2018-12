Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As many as 20 activists of Makkal Adhikaram, a fringe outfit, were arrested here on Monday, when they attempted to stage a demonstration condemning the NGT order allowing to open Sterlite in Tuticorin.

The agitators wanted the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law for the permanent closure of the plant, police said.

They also alleged that the Government failed to take proper legal measures to see the closure of the plant.