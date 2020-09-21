20 mobile testing vehicles for Covid-19 flagged off in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: To bring more persons under Covid-19 testing network, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani Monday flagged off 20 mobile testing vehicles the city.

These vehicles were necessary considering the increasing number of count in Coimbatore District of late and will help to identify those affected so that treatment can be given at the earliest, Velumani told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off function at Sundakkaputhur.

Stating that these mobile units will have necessary medical kits and qualified nurses and health workers, Velumani said that about 7,000 persons were being tested daily through special medical camps and more than 11.63 lakh persons had undergone tests in 10,710 special camps so far.

Besides, over 3.27 lakh persons had undergone coronavirus infection test, out of which 25,914 had tested positive and 21,168 were discharged

after total revovery. The district recoreded 382 deaths so far, he said.

Of the 782 persons given treatment under Siddha system, 730 were totally recovered and 53 were undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the district has 7,386 beds including the Government and Private hospitals.

The number of emergency ambulances for the purpose of Covid-19 has increased to 53, with life saving kits and drugs with two big oxygen cylinders, with addition of 12 ambulances Monday, Velumani said.

The District Collector, K Rajamani, City Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, P Kumaravel Pandian and senior officials form health and revenue departments were present.