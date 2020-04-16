20-year old woman tests positive for Covid19 after delivery in Pollachi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A 20-year old woman, who delivered a baby three days ago at Pollachi Govenrment Hospital, tested positive for Covid-19.

According to official sources, the woman, wife of a goods tempo driver in Kaliyapuram near Vettakarainpudur in Anamalai was admitted

to the hospital for delivery on April 12.

As she delivered (cesarean) the next day, her blood sample was taken and tested Covid-19 positive, following which both the mother and the female child were brought and admitted to ESI Hospital here.

Screening is going on for 12 persons, including the doctor and nurses in the hospital, the driver and his nearest relatives for having contact with the woman.

Meanwhile, all the 72 persons, including 40 police personnel in Thudiyalur area on the outskirts, who were screened for Coronavirus tested, tested negative.

All the persons were reportedly in contact with a 61-year old man, who served food to them, had tested positive and were subjected to testing