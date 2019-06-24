20th anniversary of Isha Dhyanalinga celebrated

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A unique offering of devotional music and multi-faith chants Monday marked the 20th anniversary of Dhyanalinga, the largest live Mercury-based Linga in the world, located at Isha Yoga centre on the outskirts.

The musical retreat was led by the guests from across religions and Isha Samskriti.

The anniversary of the consecration was celebrated on June 24 with thousands of people from various faiths visiting the dhyanalinga and offering chants of different religions.

Dhyanalinga was consecrated by Sadhguru jaggi Vasudev on June 24 1999, after three years of pranapratishtha.

At 13 ft 9 inches, it is the largest live linga in the world, and is a powerful meditative space and sthana and does not ascribe to any particular faith or belief system nor does it require any ritual, prayer or worship and it is open to everyone irrespective of religious beliefs.