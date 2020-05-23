21-year old woman tests positive in Ooty, three more cases in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 21-year woman today tested Covid-19 positive in Ooty in Nilgiris district and shifted to ESI Hospital here.

The woman had returned from Chennai to Kandal area on May 20 and the health department officials carried out Coronavirus check at Barliar checkpost the same day.

She was kept quarantined for two days in her mother’s house.

The test results today showed the woman Covid-19 positive and was immediately shifted to ESI hospital here.

Meanwhile, three positive cases were reported in Salem taking the total positive cases to 52. Two had returned from Maharashtra and another from Telangana, while 35 patients were discharged.

There was no fresh cases in Coimbatore and Tirupur.