03 Aug 2020, Edition - 1847, Monday
Coimbatore

227 new cases, seven deaths in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

August 3, 2020

With 227 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the total affected persons till date went up to 5,458, even as with seven deaths reported the toll went up to 78 in the district, today.

Of the total, 3,685 persons were discharged and 1,695 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at home, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 13 cases were reported with tally going to 767 of which 597 were discharged and 160 undergoing treatment, with 10 deaths.

Salem reported 66 fresh cases today, taking the total affected persons to 3,868, of which 2,686 were discharged and 1,146 are under treatment, with 36 deaths.

Tirupur has 45 fresh cases and total went up to 994, of which 617 were discharged and 363 on treatment with 14 deaths, it said.

