11 Jan 2022, Edition - 2373, Tuesday
Coimbatore

240 special buses to run from Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 11, 2022

Coimbatore : With Pongal round the corner as many as 240 special buses are being operated from Coimbatore to various destinations outside the district,according to a transport official. They will be available from tomorrow.

The festival on 14th has facilitated a number of holidays providing an opportunity for many in Coimbatore to move to their hometowns especially in the southern districts.

For their convenience the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has taken steps to operate additional special buses. The official said “buses wiere being operated from the Coimbatore Gandhipuram Bus Stand to Erode, Tiruppur, Palladam, Karur and Sathyamangalam.

Buses from Singanallur

Bus Stand will head to Madurai, Theni and Dindigul. Buses from Codissia Temporary bus stand will take passengers to Salem and Trichy. From Ukkadam Bus stand buses will be available for Pollachi, Palani, Udumalai Valparai, Madurai and Theni. Only 75 percent of passengers will be allowed to board, according to government guidelines relating to the Corona outbreak.Masks have been made mandatory for all the traveler’s and crew.

