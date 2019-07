Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A total of 25 students from different schools run by the City Corporation here have been selected to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Thiruvananthapuram on August 10.



They will be able to observe up close the functioning of space related issues, like rockets and recently launched Chandrayan.



The students along with three teachers today met the Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath, who lauded them.