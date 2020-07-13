27 cases in Coimbatore, 101 in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 27 more fresh Covid-19 cases, the total positive cases in the Coimbatore District moved up to 1,291 till date,

of which 321 were discharged and 960 under treatment.

The district recorded nine deaths so far, a State Medical Bulletin said.

A total of 71,293 persons were subjected to tests by taking swab samples so far in the district.

Salem reported a sudden surge of 101 cases, taking the tally to 1,967. With nine deaths reported so far (two today), 970 were discharged and 988 are undergoing treatment there.

While Erode reported 28 fresh cases, which took the tally to 422 so far and after discharging 176 patients, 239 are under treatment and

seven persons succumbed to the disease, Nilgiris reported 40 fresh cases, the highest on a single day there.

After discharging 93 patients 128 are undergoing treatment there.

Tirupur reported 12 new cases taking the tally to 308, of which 177 were discharged, 128 are undergoing treatment, with three deaths (one reported today).