28-year old dies in Covai with suspected coronavirus infection

Coimbatore, Jun 15 : A 28-year old man, who had come to the city from Chennai a few days ago, reportedly died of Coronavirus symptoms in the Government Hospital here, said to be the first victim in the city.

The youth, a resident of R G Pudur in the city and working in a private firm in Chennai was admitted to a private hospital here with cold and fever last week, health department source said.

As he had not responded to the treatment, the man was taken and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on Sunday and was isolated in view of the symptoms.

The test result showed that he was infected with Coronavirus and was immediately shifted to the ESI Hospital, as he was also suffering from breathlessness.

However, he died around midnight and the body was brought back to the Government hospital for autopsy to ascertain the real cause of the death.

The report will also throw light whether the death was due to Covid-19 and the youth had any other medical complications, the sources said.

The area where the youth was living was sprayed with disinfectants.