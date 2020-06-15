  • Download mobile app
15 Jun 2020, Edition - 1798, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ICMR recommends antigen detection test which can give results in 30 minutes.
  • 325 deaths and 11,502 new #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • India no longer weak, won’t compromise on national pride: Rajnath Singh
Travel

Coimbatore

28-year old dies in Covai with suspected coronavirus infection

Covai Post Network

June 15, 2020

Coimbatore, Jun 15 : A 28-year old man, who had come to the city from Chennai a few days ago, reportedly died of Coronavirus symptoms in the Government Hospital here, said to be the first victim in the city.

The youth, a resident of R G Pudur in the city and working in a private firm in Chennai was admitted to a private hospital here with cold and fever last week, health department source said.

As he had not responded to the treatment, the man was taken and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on Sunday and was isolated in view of the symptoms.

The test result showed that he was infected with Coronavirus and was immediately shifted to the ESI Hospital, as he was also suffering from breathlessness.

However, he died around midnight and the body was brought back to the Government hospital for autopsy to ascertain the real cause of the death.

The report will also throw light whether the death was due to Covid-19 and the youth had any other medical complications, the sources said.

The area where the youth was living was sprayed with disinfectants.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿