285 fresh cases, total nearing 41,000 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : With 285 new cases, the total Covid-19 positive cases rose to 40,982 and one death took the toll to 528 today in the district.

Of the total, 36,701 patients were discharged and 3,753 undergoing treatment at various hospitals, a State medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 80 new cases took the tally to 9,459 of which 8.476 patients were discharged and 867 under treatment. One death took the total to 116.

Salem reported 140 fresh cases, taking the total to 25,838 of which 23,560 were discharged and 1,877 under treatment. Five deaths took the toll to 401.

With 155 new cases, Tirupur tally rose to 11,727 and 1,022 patients are undergoing treatment after discharging 10,531. The death toll went to 174 after three deaths were recorded, it said.