29 Jul 2020, Edition - 1842, Wednesday
  • HRD ministry sets up panel to form guidelines for more students studying in India
  • Congress to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on Saturday
  • Countries fighting #Covid_19 in decentralised manner doing better: Raghuram Rajan
Coimbatore

289 fresh cases in Coimbatore.

Covai Post Network

July 29, 2020

Coimbatore : The district today reported 289 Covid-19 positive cases taking the total affected so far to 4,344.

Of the total cases 2,611 were discharged and 1,687 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and homes. The district reported 46 deaths.

With 23 fresh cases, the tally in Erode went up to 635, of which 471 were discharged and 200 are undergoing treatment while eight deaths have been recorded, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Salem reported 123 cases, including one imported, to take the tally to 3,428, in which 2,313 were discharged and 1,088 under
treatment, with 27 deaths reported so far.

In Tirupur, 27 cases were reported today, taking the total to 795 of which 472 patients were discharged and 315 under treatment, with eight deaths till date.

