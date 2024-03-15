28th Annual Day and Sports Day at SNGC

Covai Post Network

Sree Narayana Guru College, Coimbatore celebrated 28th Annual Day and Sports Day on 15.03.2024.

P.A. Rajkumar, Secretary, Sree Narayana Guru Educational Trust, presided over the programme.Dr.D.Kalpana, Principal, presented the Annual Report of the academic year 2023 – 2024.The Dignitaries inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

Jincy Philip, Deputy Commandant,Rapid Action Force, Olympian and Dhyan Awardee acted as a Chief Guest and emphasized the students to dream big and work hard to reach their dreams and goals. She also encouraged the students to participate in sports events and motivated the students that their skills in sports will get them more job opportunities.

P.V.Sajiesh Kumar, Treasurer of SNGET felicitated the gathering.R. Jeyaprakash, Physical Director, SNGC, welcomed the gathering.The dignitaries distributed the prizes to those students who excelled in Academics, Sports, Cultural, NSS and NCC. Dr.A.J.Manju, Head, Department of English, proposed the vote of thanks.